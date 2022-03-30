Tollywood Item Girl to Enter Bigg Boss Nonstop as Contestant Again After Elimination?

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has been receiving mixed reviews from the viewers. The show organisers are trying to attract the viewers with different tasks but the audience are unable to watch the show in OTT.Last week, Sarayu was eliminated from the house.

The show organizers are planning to bring in new entrants into the house. If you are wondering if there will be a wild card entry in the house, then, you are mistaken. So far, there is no wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

What we have learnt from our sources is that Mumaith Khan, who got eliminated in the very first week, is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss house in tonight's episode. She was the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: RRR Day 5 Collections: Rajamouli Movie Creates New Record In USA