Sai Dharam Tej is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. Reports are doing the rounds that Sai Dharam Tej will soon be bidding goodbye to his bachelorhood. Yes, what you read is right! According to the latest reports, Sai Dharam Tej’s mother has fixed the alliance of 'Chitralahari' hero with a girl from his family. It is learned that he has given his nod to his mother's proposal. Another news is that Megastar Chiranjeevi also liked the alliance and it is being said that his wedding has been fixed. Sai Dharam Tej’s wedding is expected to take place in next Summer.

Not long ago, we have seen the marriages of Tollywood stars, Rana, Nithiin, and Nikhil. They have started a new phase of their lives. These stars married their long time girlfriends. But, here Sai Dharam Tej opted for an arranged marriage and he will soon be going to fulfill his mother’s dream.

On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is all set to skip theatrical release and the makers of the film have sold the film rights to Zee TV. The makers are yet to announce the release date.‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ is directed by debutant Subbu and has been produced by BVSN Prasad. Watch this space for more updates.