Rebel star Prabhas has adopted 1,650 acres of forest land in Khazipally village on Hyderabad outskirts. The 'Baahubali' hero laid the foundation stone for the urban forest park on Monday.

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar also attended the event. The park will be named after Prabhas’ father UVS Raju. The actor has donated Rs 2 Cr for the development of the work.

On the professional front, Prabhas last appeared in 'Saaho' which earned mixed reviews but turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. It was directed by Sujeeth. Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor acted as the female lead in Saaho.

Now, Prabhas has amazing films in his kitty which includes Radhe Shyam, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The other two mega projects are with Om Raut and Nag Ashwin. On the work front, Prabhas is going to be swamped for another two years.

We are only a few days away from Prabhas' birthday which is on October 23rd. It is being said on social media that Prabhas is going to treat his fans and audiences with some special announcement and he is likely to shed more light on his future projects.