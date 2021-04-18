Tollywood Hero Naresh Cheated Of Rs 7.5 Crore

Tollywood senior actor Naresh filed a complaint on a company as he was betrayed for Rs. 7.5 crore. In his complaint, Naresh alleged that a man named Lingam Srinivas who holds signing authority in Keystone Infra Private Limited Company has taken Rs 7.5 Cr hand loan about six years ago and has not been repaying. He further added that there is no response from them despite continuous follows up from his side. The CCS Police started an investigation to know the actual truth behind the case.

Naresh is an Indian actor, politician, and social activist known for his work in the Telugu film industry. He started his career as a child artist and acted in more than 200 movies. He received various awards for his performance in films. Naresh was last seen in the movie, Jathi Ratnalu which turned out as the superhit. Naresh acted as the father of Faria Abdullah in the film.