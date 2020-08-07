Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu urged his fans not to celebrate his birthday on August 9. He took to his social media and posted a statement. He requested the fans to avoid any social gathering on his birthday as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing.

The statement reads, "A kind request to my dear fans, I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe." Here is the post.

Every year, fans celebrate the birthday of Mahesh Babu like a festival in the two states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Fans of Mahesh Babu never step back to organise different events like blood donation camps, special movie screenings, etc.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie turned out as a blockbuster. The 'Athadu' hero will be next seen in the movie, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Parasuram is the director of the movie. Recently, on the birthday of Krishna, the makers of the movie have released the title and first look poster of the film. The poster loved by all and now fans are eagerly waiting to have some interesting update from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' team. SS Thaman, the music director of the flick took to his Twitter and hinted on a musical surprise on August 9th. Here is the tweet.