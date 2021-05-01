Tollywood Gossip: Singeetham Srinivas Walks Out of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin Film?

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the highest paid stars in Tollywood. He has several films in his kitty which are in various stages of production. Last year, Prabhas signed a new project with Nag Ashwin who rose to fame with Mahanati.

The film was supposed to go on floors next month but cancelled owing to the pandemic curbs in place.

Latest news doing the rounds is that that Ace Director Singeetham Srinivas has reportedly walked out of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin project due to creative differences with the team. The film's shoot is expected to begin by the end of this year. However, an official confirmation about Singeetham Srinivas walking out of the project is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam where he will be essaying the role of a palm reader. The film is slated for release on July 30, 2021. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead alongside Prabhas. The film is directed by Radhe Krishna who previously helmed Jilla which starred Gopichand.