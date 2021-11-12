Tollywood Fans Naatufied After RRR Mass Anthem Naatu Naatu

The makers of RRR have released a mass song titled Naatu Naatu in Telugu and it won the hearts of the audience. Not only the fans but also celebs are going gaga over RRR's Naatu Naatu Song. Ram Pothineni took to his Twitter and wrote, "What a high it’ll be for any dance lover to watch this on screen! @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan complimented each other so well." To this tweet, the RRR team thanked Ram and used hashtags #RRRMassAnthem #Naatufied #RRRMovie. Here is the tweet made by RRR.

Samantha also reacted to the song. She shared the song and wrote, 'Mentalllll'. Here is the tweet made by Samantha.

We think that RRR's Naatu Naatu song is surely going to be the best mass track of the year. RRR is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem whereas Ram Charan is seen as Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Also Read: BTS Band Members Pets And Their Names

Also Read: Princess Diana's Revenge Dress Recreated For Crown Web Series