Tollywood Director Teja Mulls Talent Hunt, Audition To Pick Fresh Talent For Chitram Sequel

On the occasion of Tollywood director Teja's 54th birthday on Feb 22, he announced that the shooting of Chitram 1.1 is going to start soon. The film is the sequel to Chitram. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Will start shoot this Year!" In the first part we have seen Uday Kiran and Reema Sen as the lead actors and now the director didn't disclose the details about who is going to act in the film. According to the reports, director Teja is going to introduce 45 newcomers with Chitram movie sequel. RP Patnaik is the music director of the film.

Here is the tweet from Teja.

Will start shoot this Year! pic.twitter.com/VHVIJEJ2PT — Teja (@tejagaru) February 22, 2021

Fans of Teja have been pretty much excited with the news. Some of the netizens tweeted that they have been eagerly waiting to have a movie from Teja. One of the netizen wrote, "WoW sir I'm so excited to watch this movie I can't wait sir", while another added, "Rp patnaik...... Another blockbuster music album on the way..... All the best team".

Sharing the news on Monday, RP Patnaik wrote on his social media handles, “Here comes the blasting announcement that many are waiting for.... wishing Teja garu a happy birthday. Wait for a musical blast from us with this CHITRAM 1.1.”