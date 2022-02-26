Tollywood Director Radha Krishna Reveals Highlights of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Rebel star Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. Prabhas will be returning to the silver screen after a long time. The last movie the actor was seen in was Sujeeth's Saaho.

So, naturally, expectations are riding high on his upcoming project, RadheShyam. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner UV creations. In an interview with Sakshi Post,the creator of the film revealed a few interesting things about the film.

RadheShyam director, Radhakrishna, said that Prabhas was the first choice to play the lead in the film. We have seen many films but we never witnessed a palm reader, the new kind of love story will surely attract the audience. He adds that Prabhas suggested Krishnam Raju for a special character in Radhe Shyam.

I felt so happy to work with two generations of the stars. Radha Krishna also reveals the main highlights of the film. He says Prabhas' performance, story and visual poetry will stand out in the movie. The makers are gearing up for pre-release events in Chennai and Mumbai.

They are all set to launch the second trailer of RadheShyam at the Mumbai event. The director further adds that well knowns stars from Tamil, Hindi and Telugu industries are going to lend their special voice over in Radhe Shyam.

There were rumors that Mahesh Babu was giving special voiceover to Radhe Shyam in Telugu version. However, Radha Krishna stated that there was another Tollywood actor wgho will be giving voice over for Radhe Shyam. And it is definitely not Mahesh Babu. The director has not planned anything post RadheShyam. He is expected to decide after checking the response to the Prabhas movie.

RadheShyam releases in theatres on March 11, 2022. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film.