Tollywood Director Maruthi Supports Anushka Sharma, Slams Journalist

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always give relationship goals to their fans. Their love affair has been one for the ages. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. Recently, Anushka shared a new picture flaunting her baby bump.

Anushka was seen wearing a loose white crop shirt paired with a blue, printed skirt. Anushka Sharma captioned the photo, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you."

Anushka's comments sections are filled with a lot of heart emojis. And the cutest comment was from her hubby Virat Kohli "My whole world in one frame."

Looks like this didn’t go well with one journalist. She made a satire on Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy. “Anushka, he has only made you pregnant, Not the Queen of England, hold on to your horses #InsecureTrending,” wrote Meena Das Narayan, who is a journalist, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf and VP of Viswa Hindu Parishad, Karnataka.

In no time, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s fans slammed and trolled her badly on social media. Now, Telugu director Maruthi has also reacted to Meena's regressive remarks.

Maruthi took to his twitter handle and wrote, “Disgraceful comments That too frm a lady journalist :(

Motherhood is bigger joy than being queen of England

Yes every woman is a queen & every happy home is a kingdom

She's a normal human being too before being a celebrity & she has full right to be happy & flaunt her baby bump



Here’s the tweet made by him:



Disgraceful comments

That too frm a lady journalist :( Motherhood is bigger joy than being queen of England

Yes every woman is a queen & every happy home is a kingdom She's a normal human being too before being a celebrity & she has full right to be happy & flaunt her baby bump https://t.co/QnwX8Uzfy5 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) September 14, 2020

Maruthi's last outing as a director was 'Prati Roju Pandage' which featured Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The film was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore but earned Rs 45 cr at the box office. He is yet to announce the details of his new project.