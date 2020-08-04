HYDERABAD: Tollywood comedy star Prudhvi Raj has been hospitalised at a private hospital on Monday following high fever.

The actor said that he has been suffering from high fever for the past 1O days. He was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated.

The actor released a video from the hospital bed where he is seen wearing a nasal cannula for oxygen supply.

In the video, he said, “From the past ten days, I’ve been suffering from terrible sickness and fever. After undergoing several tests, most reports showed negative for coronavirus. However, after CT scan, doctors prescribed to undergo treatment in quarantine for 15 days and on Monday midnight, I got admitted in the hospital. I hope to recover soon with the blessings of Lord Balaji and my Telugu audience.”

Pruthvi has been in the film industry for over three decades now and has acted in more than 100 films. He is known for his “30 Years Industry” dialogue in Krishna Vamsi’s ‘Khadgam’.