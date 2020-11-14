Tollywood Celebrities Say 'Happy Diwali'
Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights is one of the most important festivals and it is widely celebrated across the country. Diwali symbolizes the "spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance". Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni and others conveyed their warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali on social media platforms. Here are a few tweets.
Wishing you all a very happy Diwali! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always ✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/n1u0738A3j
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 14, 2020
మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Have a happy and prosperous Diwali everyone
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 14, 2020
Happppy happppy Diwali to all of you ❤️ may there be love and light, peace and happiness in all your lives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1MAH2IjsbJ
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 14, 2020
Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie.#RRRDiwali... 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/mJi1Ti9mf3
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 13, 2020
May Happiness and contentment fill your life.
Wishing you all a very safe, happy, and prosperous Diwali!#Diwali pic.twitter.com/5tKEUUGHqk
— Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) November 14, 2020
Wishing you and your family a Happy Deepavali..stay safe!
Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/cgg8qLW3sD
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 14, 2020
Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/YbtZPt9GMW
— Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) November 14, 2020
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Diwali ! #LoveStory @Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations @AsianSuniel @pawanch19 @adityamusic #NC19 pic.twitter.com/8pyaArr4ME
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 14, 2020
Wishing you and your family a very #happyDiwali! May the light of this Diwali drive away the darkness in our lives and continue to do so!!🙏#BiggBossTelugu4
🥼 #sabyasachi #styledbysonybhupathiraju pic.twitter.com/KjOqofG6BR
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 14, 2020