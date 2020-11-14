Tollywood Celebrities Say 'Happy Diwali'

Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights is one of the most important festivals and it is widely celebrated across the country. Diwali symbolizes the "spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance". Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni and others conveyed their warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali on social media platforms. Here are a few tweets.

Wishing you all a very happy Diwali! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always ✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/n1u0738A3j — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 14, 2020

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Have a happy and prosperous Diwali everyone — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 14, 2020

Happppy happppy Diwali to all of you ❤️ may there be love and light, peace and happiness in all your lives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1MAH2IjsbJ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 14, 2020

Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie.#RRRDiwali... 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/mJi1Ti9mf3 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 13, 2020