Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Kaikali Satyanarayana's Demise

Dec 23, 2022, 09:30 IST
kaikali satyanarayana's death - Sakshi Post

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related aliments.  Soon after the news of Satyanarayana's demise broke, Tollywood celebrities took to social media to remember him. 

Ram Charan, Kalyan Ram, Nani, Balakrishna, and others took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana. His final rites will take place at Mahaprasthanam tomorrow, December 24. 


