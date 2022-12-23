Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Kaikali Satyanarayana's Demise

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related aliments. Soon after the news of Satyanarayana's demise broke, Tollywood celebrities took to social media to remember him.

Ram Charan, Kalyan Ram, Nani, Balakrishna, and others took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana. His final rites will take place at Mahaprasthanam tomorrow, December 24.

Grief-stricken by the demise of the

legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru 💔

One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022