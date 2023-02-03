Tollywood Celebrities Mourn K Viswanath's Demise
Celebrities cutting across industries poured in their condolences following the death of legendary film director K Viswanath who passed away last night.
Twitter is flooded with messages for K Viswanath. Actors, musicians, directors shared their best moments with the director on social media. Have a look...
Shocked beyond words!
Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023
Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss.
His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever.
My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI 🙏
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2023
Cinema is above Boxoffice.
Cinema is above Stars.
Cinema is above any individual.
Who taught us this ?
The greatest of greatest #KViswanathGaaru
మీ రుణం …వీడుకోలు 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Nani (@NameisNani) February 3, 2023
Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of #KVishwanath garu 💔
You will be remembered forever sir, May your soul rest in peace 🙏
Condolences to his Family & Friends.
— Bobby (@dirbobby) February 3, 2023
A loss beyond words!
Kalatapasvi Vishwanath Garu left a mark on Indian Cinema like no one else.
His movies reflect our society in the most artistic way possible.
He will be always remembered.
Om Shanti.
— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) February 3, 2023