Tollywood Celebrities Mourn K Viswanath's Demise

Feb 03, 2023, 08:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Celebrities cutting across industries poured in their condolences following the death of legendary film director K Viswanath who passed away last night.

Twitter is flooded with messages for K Viswanath. Actors, musicians, directors shared their best moments with the director on social media. Have a look...


Read More:

Tags: 
Tollywood Celebrities Mourn K Viswanath's Demise
K Viswanath's Demise
k viswanath
Advertisement
Back to Top