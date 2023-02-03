Tollywood Celebrities Mourn K Viswanath's Demise

Celebrities cutting across industries poured in their condolences following the death of legendary film director K Viswanath who passed away last night.

Twitter is flooded with messages for K Viswanath. Actors, musicians, directors shared their best moments with the director on social media. Have a look...

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss.

His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2023

Cinema is above Boxoffice.

Cinema is above Stars.

Cinema is above any individual.

Who taught us this ? The greatest of greatest #KViswanathGaaru

మీ రుణం …వీడుకోలు 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 3, 2023

Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of #KVishwanath garu 💔 You will be remembered forever sir, May your soul rest in peace 🙏

Condolences to his Family & Friends. — Bobby (@dirbobby) February 3, 2023