Tollywood Celebrities Greet Telugu Director Gunasekhar on Birthday

Director Gunasekhar is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He has delivered a few hits in his career at the box office. Gunasekhar movies are not only unique, but it always carries a special theme in it.

So far, Gunasekhar has directed 12 films in Tollywood. On his special day, we list out dive best five movies for his fans and audience to watch out.

Sogasu Chooda Tharamaa, Ramayanam, Choodalani Vundi, Okkadu and Rudramadevi are the five best movies in his career. Some of his industry folks have sent out birthday greetings to him on social media. Here's a list of celebrities who have wished Tollywood director Gunasekhar on his birthday. Take a look at the tweets:

Currently, Gunasekhar is busy with Samantha’s Shakunthalam. Like all the other movies, the shooting of this film too has been paused due to lockdown in the state. The film is likely to hit theatres release early next year.