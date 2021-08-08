Tollywood Actress Sharada Death News Fake

It is not new to listen to the death rumours of the celebs. Now, the news of the death of Tollywood senior actress Sharada is going viral online on Sunday. Responding to such news, Sharada released a statement to the media saying, ‘I am alive and living my life happily.’

“Do not believe Whatsapp forward messages. I am doing well and I request all my fans and well-wishers not to worry about it,” she added.

Sharada further said that it is wrong to spread false information about any person. Some of the netizens also tweeted condolence messages after getting to know the news. However, a few who got the information deleted them.

Sharada is a veteran actress who had played in hundreds of movies in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil languages. She won the national award three times as best actor. Currently, she retired from acting.