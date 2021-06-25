Tollywood Actress Says Goodbye to Movies

It's never easy to become a successful star in the film industry. Sometimes, aspiring actors think wish one of their family members worked in the film industry, as their entry becomes easier and they are able to grab movie offers by way of their family's equation with producers.

It you remember Veteran Telugu actress Radha's daughter Karthika Nair made her grand debut in Tollywood in the movie 'Josh', which was released in 2009. Nag Chaitanya also made his debut with the same film 'Josh' .

The film did decent business at the box office. Post Josh release, Karthika Nair and Naga Chaitanya worked in a few more movies. But, luck didn't seem to have favoured Karthika Nair, who is still in the low phase of her career. When it comes to Chaitanya, he is one of the top stars in Tollywood.

It is being said that Karthika Nair has decided to bid goodbye to films. She is looking forward to venturing into business, we hear. Karthika Nair will soon make an official announcement about her quitting films.