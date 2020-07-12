HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Samantha took up the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with her family at her Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The 'Oh Baby' actor accepted the Green Challenge from actor and father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. Samantha has nominated actors Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandana to take up the Challenge and appealed to all her fans to take up the challenge.

She shared photographs on Instagram and the actor looks adorable as usual.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from Nag mama I planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @keerthysureshofficial @rashmika_mandanna @shilpareddy.official to plant 3 trees & continue the chain special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs garu for taking this intiative.(sic)"

We now can't wait for Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna to take up this challenge.

Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, is witnessing the participation of many people from all quarters including politicians, officials and celebrities.

Taking the Green Challenge to another new level, actor Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame had declared that he would adopt 1,000 acres of reserve forest and develop it.

Actress Renu Desai, Nakshatra, Telugu comedy actor Brahmanandam, among others have also planted saplings accepting the Green India challenge.