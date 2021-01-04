Tollywood Actress Held In Drugs Case Flees Police Custody

Tollywood heroine Shweta Nandaragi who was caught in drugs case escaped from police custody in Mumbai. Along with the heroine two others have been arrested by NCB at Bandra and 400 grams of heroine was seized. She escaped from custody while shifting to the court. She has good relationship with drugs mafia don Karim Lala.

Chand Mohammad, a drug peddler was caught red-handed at the Bandra railway station on January 2. NCB officials said that 400 grams of mephedrone was seized from the person. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that Mohammad was taken into custody and was interrogated. Police raided a hotel in Mira Road. NCB has arrested an actress who acted in a few serials.

Authorities have been conducting raids on Versova and Mira roads in Mumbai since Friday and have already arrested three people and seized a mephedrone (drug) worth about Rs 10 lakh from them.

The NCB official said in a press note that, "NCB Mumbai intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on 02/01/2021, and recovered 400 gram of MD from Chand Mohammad, resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty.”

NCB has arrested and summoned many actors in connection with its probe in the drugs case. Some of the Tollywood heroines' names also cropped up.