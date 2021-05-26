Tollywood Actress Finds Her Picture on Dating App, Files Case

Tollywood Actress Geethanjali has filed a case against miscreants, who have uploaded her photos on some dating apps. She had been getting continuous calls from unknown numbers and they are said to be harassing her.

Geethanjali has requested the police to take strict against them, as they have uploaded the photos without her permission. She filed a case at Cybercrime police in Hyderabad. The police have taken up the case and started investigating.

The police is trying to find out if they are outsiders or persons known to the actress. The Police is investigating the case at the moment. More details awaited.