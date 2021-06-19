Tollywood Actors Who Played Mafia Don Characters on Screen

Movies based on the mafia world, gangster stories are always appealing and Tollywood is no exception. Movies which focus on gangs and the organized crimes are aplenty. It is well known that many of these films have done well and received good collections at the box office. Here are Top 10 movies in which Tollywood heroes played mafia don characters

1. Rajinikanth- Baashha

2. Kamal hassan - Nayakudu

3. Pawan Kalyan- Panja

4. Mahesh Babu- Pokiri

5. Prabhas- Saaho, Billa

6. Sharwanand- Ranarangam

7. Nagarjuna Akkineni- Don

8. Dhanush- Jagame Thandhiram

9. Jr NTR- Baadshah

10. Venkatesh- Shadow