Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Other Tollywood Stars Wish Their Moms On Mother's Day

Mother's Day is being celebrated across the world today. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mother's Day is celebrated in a completely different manner.

Mothers spend days and nights to make sure that everyone in their family is doing okay. Not even a single day, she takes a break. Today is her day...she needs to be pampered and loved for all the sacrifices she made in her life.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Tollywood celebrities like Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and many others expressed love and gratitude towards their mothers on social media.

Here are the tweets made by celebs.

An abyss of love and forgiveness.

Your sensitivity towards everyone and everything has had such an impact on me growing up.. Thankyou for shaping me into the woman I am today..

Words will never be enough.. #HappyMothersDay today & everyday..

I love you so much.. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f08U64OUbr — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) May 9, 2021

Celebrating the selfless ❤️❤️❤️

Happy mother's day to mine and all the incredible mothers out there! https://t.co/4b7WDEvELX — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 9, 2021