Tollywood Actor Shares Nude Picture On Instagram, Check Fans Reaction

Young Tollywood actor Rahul Ravindran has been missing from action for a while. He has impressed the audience with his acting chops and lover boy characters in movies. He won the hearts of Tollywood fans with his performance in movies like Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2.

Now, he seems to be back in the news, thanks to his latest picture which has gone viral. Rahul shared one of his childhood photos on social media. He captioned it, ‘The boldest photoshoot I’ve ever done ‘.

Check out this tweet posted by him:

The boldest photoshoot I’ve ever done 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/USW93CSaqh — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Rahul Ravindran tried his hands as a director with the movie ‘Chi La Sow’, which earned positive reviews from critics and public alike. That’s not all, it also grabbed the attention of Tollywood bigwigs and one of them was Akkineni Nagarjuna. He even earned a chance to work with Nagarjuna.