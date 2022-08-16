Tollywood Actor Jr NTR Follows Dhanush to Hollywood, Deets Inside

Young tiger Jr NTR has become the most sought-after actors in the film industry. His fan following has increased after his remarkable performance in RRR as Komaram Bheem. Who wouldn't fall in love after watching with Jr NTR's performance?

Now, it appears, Jr NTR is walking in the footsteps of Kollywood actor Dhanush. Yes, what you read is right. Jr NTR is all set to make his Hollywood debut soon. Our Sakshi Post is the first one to report that Jr NTR is said to have been approached by Netflix for a Hollywood action thriller film.

Jr NTR is also said to have liked the script very much. If all goes well, Jr NTR will be seen in Hollywood project, a Netflix original. Jr NTR is the only actor from Tollywood to have grabbed the opportunity to work with Netflix.

Recently, Dhanush was also seen in the Netflix original Hollywood flick—The Gray Man, which garnered a lot of eyeballs. The film turned out to be an instant hit on Netflix. Talking about Jr NTR, the actor will soon be working with KGF director Prashanth Neel and the film is likely to go on floors in 2023.

