Tolly Gossip: Pushpa Makers Returning Money to Distributors Over Losses?

Social media is abuzz with talks about Pushpa. Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa makers are going ga ga over the pre release business and box office numbers. However, the latest we hear is that the collections being shared on social media are believed to be fake.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Pushpa makers aka producers have agreed to give back money to all the distributors who lost their money. However, this is strong buzz on social media and the makers are yet to officially confirm this news.

Pushpa film is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika, Fahadh, Sunil and Anasuya are seen in the lead roles. Samantha's first item song Oo Antava has become a chartbuster.