Title Teaser Of Ashok Galla’s Debut Film With Sriram Adittya To Be Out On June 23rd

Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla is venturing into films with an untitled film being helmed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment.

Nidhi Agerwal plays Ashok Galla’s love interest in the movie touted to be a different entertainer. Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles.

The makers have released a poster to make an announcement that title teaser will be out on 23rd June. Ashok Galla is seen riding horse in the poster.

Ghibran composes music for the film, while Richard Prasad cranks the camera. Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer.

The film is almost done with its shoot part and is gearing up for theatrical release.

