The Title Song O Saathiya Becomes A Chartbuster With Superb Response

As everyone knows music plays a crucial role in bringing buzz for any movie. Everyone believes that if the songs are good and the music is well received then movies will become hits. One such movie is now getting ready to hit the screens. The film O Saathiya is directed by Divya Bhavana and produced by Chandana Katta under the banner of Thanvika Jashwika Creations. It is a matter of pride that both the director and the producer are ladies.

Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty are playing the lead roles in this youthful musical and romantic entertainer. This is the second movie for hero Aryan Gowra who made his debut with the zombie movie G – Zombie, wherein Mishti Chakravarty has done a good number of movies in Telugu as a lead actress.

Legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad released the first look and motion poster of the movie which was well received by movie buffs.

O Saathiya title song which was released recently by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma is getting a remarkable response on social media. The song clocked close to one million views. The lyrics of Bhaskarabhatla, the music provided by Vinnu and the voice of Javed Ali impressed one and all. And if you see the visuals in this lyrical video, you will understand how lavishly the film has been shot. EJ Venu's cinematography seems to be a plus for the movie. Carthic Cuts is the editor.

A good buzz has been created on this film which is stated to be a pure love story. The release date of the movie will be announced soon.