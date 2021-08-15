Bheemla Nayak - First Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan's Film PSPK 28 Is Out

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are seen in the lead roles in the film, Bheemla Nayak, directed by Saagar K Chandra. Dialogues and Screenplay by Trivikram and the movie is financed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Thaman is scoring music for the film.

Today, the makers of the film have released the title and first glimpse of PSPK 28. The film is touted to be a commercial action entertainer. The video opens with Pawan Kalyan in a mass avatar and he could be seen beating a couple of people. The video is quite interesting and BGM is cool. The makers of the movie also announced that the film is going to be out in theatres on 12th January 2022.