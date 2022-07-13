Tirupati Prasad Of Sri Lakshmi Movies To Present Saravanan’s The Legend Telugu Version

Legend Saravanan is making his film debut as hero with the big budget multilingual Pan-India film 'The Legend' which is being produced by the actor himself under the banner of The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions. JD-Jerry is directing the movie, besides penning story and screenplay of this commercial mass film laced with emotion, action, romance and comedy.

The movie will have grand release worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on July 28th. The theatrical rights of ‘The Legend’ were acquired by noted personalities in different industries. Tirupathi Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies will be releasing the movie in Telugu states. Like in Tamil and other languages, ‘The Legend’ will get huge number of theatres in Telugu states with Tirupathi Prasad being part of it.

The movie will show how a loving common man, with all his effort, efficiency and strength, overcomes all hurdles and becomes a ‘legend’. Saravanan will be seen as a foreign-educated who completes his doctorate in microbiology and the story deals with filthy-rich medical mafia. The movie will be enjoyed by audience of all age groups.

The film was shot in Chennai, Kumbakonam, Pollachi and the Himalayas. A huge set was erected in Chennai for the shooting of this flick. Important sequences and songs were shot in Ukraine.

Mumbai model Urvashi Rautela who rose to fame with independent songs has played the leading lady. Noted technicians from all languages are working with Legend Saravanan in 'The Legend'.

This is veteran comedian Vivekh's last movie. Leading comedian Yogi Babu plays a major role alongside Legend Saravanan. All the prominent characters in the movie are played by well-known and established actors.

Harris Jayaraj has provided a youthful album for the movie. R Velraj has done the cinematography, editing is by Ruben, SS Murthy has overseen the artwork, dialogues are by Pattukottai Prabhakar, stunt choreography is by Anal Arasu. Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Dinesh have done the choreography.

Cast: Legend Saravanan,Urvashi Rautela, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Nasser, Suman, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Mayilsamy, Harish Paredi, Muniskanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rahul etc.