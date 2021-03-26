Tik Tok Actors Can't Get Enough Of Sai Pallavi's Saranga Dariya Song From Love Story

Does the folk song 'Saranga Dariya' ring a bell? Of course! The song is a sensation now in the Telugu states. The track needs no introduction. Saranga Dariya, a peppy number from Shekar Kammula's upcoming movie 'Love Story' is so popular that it has become the go-to number for all the dancers. Most of the people are shaking their legs to the song 'Saranga Dariya' and it is another TikTok trend.

After Ay Pilla and Nee Chitram Choosi lyrical songs released from the film, the makers of the movie released 'Saranga Dariya' on February 28. Ever since the song was released, it is creating new records every day.

Within just 17 days of Saranga Dariya's release, the song clocked more than 50 Million Views on YouTube. The song is said to be the fastest song to reach this milestone in a very short span. Suddhala Ashok Teja has penned the lyrics and Mangli has crooned the song. If you still haven't heard the song, here it is for you.

After the release of the song, Saranga Dariya, a controversy broke out for not crediting the folk singer, Komala who originally sang the song in a reality show, Rela Re Rela. Suddhala Ashok Tej was the judge of the show when Komala crooned the song. However, Sekhar Kammula said that he would give credits to Komala in the movie.

The movie 'Love Story' is going to show two ambitious individuals hailing from a village heading to city to pursue their dreams. According to reports, the storyline of Love Story is based on 'Honour Killing'.

Love Story is a romantic drama written and directed by Sekhar Kammula and is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang. Pawan Ch is scoring the music for the flick. Love Story is going to be out in theatres on 16 April 2021.