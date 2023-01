Ajith's Thunivu has been trending on social media. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Ajith fans can't stop gushing about the film.

Talking about the collections, Ajith's Thunivu collected $150,584 from 153 locations. The total premieres collections of Ajith's Thunivu from all areas is yet to be known.

Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor. Manju Warrier and John kokken are seen in prominent roles