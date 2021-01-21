Throwback Thursday: Video of Prabhas Bonhomie With Uncle Krishnam Raju Viral

Prabhas' fans shared a heart-warming video where the actor is seen adjusting the hair of his uncle and senior actor UV Krishnam Raju. The old video is currently going viral all over social media once again as it was the Rebel star's birthday on the 20th.

The video taken last year during Krishnam Raju's 80th birthday Prabhas is seen loving adjusting his 'peddananna' Krishnam Raju's hair.

Fans are enjoying their bonhomie in this video and sharing it on social media.

Check out the video here:

The senior actor who turned 81 this 2021 is a big name in the film industry and was given the title of Rebel Star first. The same title was handed to Prabhas as well, who made his entry in Tollywood 18 years ago in the 2002 film Eashwar.

మీ ప్రేమ, మీ అభిమానం, ఎప్పుడు ఉండాలి అని... ప్రేమతో మీ కృష్ణంరాజు... Even though I could not personally meet everyone this year, I am extremely grateful to have received all your blessings. pic.twitter.com/uNITgsKNny — U.V.Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju) January 20, 2021

The uncle and nephew also acted together in films like 'Billa' and 'Rebel' and have shared a good rapport especially after Prabhas' father passed away. In fact Krishnam Raju has pinned a tweet made on Prabhas' birthday last year where he penned an emotional message for the Baahubali actor.

Check out his tweet here:

As a proud father, nothing gives me more happiness than watching you grow into the man you’ve become today. I look forward to many more years of you conquering boundaries & breaking records. As I say this, I am full of pride. You will always have my blessing#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/P8tjjFmPkb — U.V.Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju) October 23, 2020

On the work front, Prabhas is getting ready for the release of his romantic entertainer 'Radhe Shyam' with Pooja Hegde. He has started shooting for KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Prabhas will work on pan India films like 'Adipurush', and Nag Ashwin's film with Deepika Padukone later in the year.