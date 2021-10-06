Throwback: Chay Sam Wedding Anniversary Pics

ChaySam Divorce: Tollywood's most cutest couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya who got married on October 7, 2017, announced their separation on October 2, 2021, just a few days before their fourth wedding anniversary. The reason for their divorce is not yet known. Chay and Sam's fans want to see them together again but it's going to be a dream, right! This year, Chay and Sam won't celebrate their wedding anniversary but let us see the pics from their previous wedding anniversary days. Samantha stays active on social media and never steps back to share some of the adorable pictures. Here are the pics.

The wedding of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took place in a grand manner. The wedding took place according to Hindu rituals as well as Christain customs on October 6th and 7th, 2017 respectively. Samantha after her marriage changed her name to Samantha Akkineni but later on July 2021, she changed it to alphabet 'S' and dropped Akkineni surname. After this rumours broke out and finally on October 2nd, they made an official annoucement.