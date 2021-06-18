Thrilling Elements In Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Director Radha Krishna's Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Looks like Prabhas has decided to have a theatrical release of this much awaited film. So far, we have heard Radhe Shyam is a reincarnation love story set in a Europe backdrop.

Now, as per an interesting news is doing the rounds, Radhe Shyam is going to have a lot of thrilling elements and the makers are going to narrate a bit of the movie through a painting, it is learned. There's a lot of interesting content in Radhe Shyam perhaps that's the reason why Prabhas seems to be stubborn on releasing the movie in theatres. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

The film is slated for release on July 30, 2021. Besides Prabhas, the period love story stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.