Three Reasons Why Gangavva Should Not Be Taken Lightly In Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Gangavaa is an internet sensation. One cannot deny the fact that Gangavva is an inspiration to many people. She is 58 years old who is supposed to enjoy her retirement life. But, she has come out to entertain all of us with her Telangana dialect. She broke all the stereotypes and became a trendsetter to youngsters. Few sections of people are talking on social media that Gangavva may walk out of the house after two to three weeks.

Here are a few reasons why she may not walk out of the house anytime soon. There are chances for her to reach the finals.

She is from a remote village without any powerful background. She hails from Lambadiplally, a village situated 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. Gangavva is a village woman, and she doesn't have any clue about Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Gangavva team are highly promoting her name through messages, urging show buffs to support her. They are even explaining to rural people how to vote for her by making special videos.

Did you know Gangavva before Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Mostly, the answer will be a mix of 'Yes' and 'No'. She got fame with 'My Village Show' which she hosted herself. It is worth mentioning that Gangavva interviewed top stars like Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda. That's not all, she went on to feature in a few movies like 'Sita' and 'Mallesham'. By doing all these, she became extremely popular among Telugu people which might have made show organizers give her that chance. No doubt, she is meeting all people's expectations.

She is winning the hearts of the audience with her uninhibited behaviour, higher intellect quotient and uncanny knack of embracing and dealing with new situations. She is one of the most entertaining contestants in the house. Gangavva is killing the show with her presence when compared to others.

Let's wait and watch what the future holds for Gangavva.