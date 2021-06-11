Tholi Prema 2 for Pawan Kalyan?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has carved a niche himself in Tollywood with several blockbuster hits at the box office. He has taken a break after the film ‘Agnyathavaasi’, as the film failed miserably at the box office. He made comeback into films with ‘Vakeel Saab’, which was directed by Venu Sriram. The film had released on Prime Video within 30 days after the release of the film. The film got high viewership on Prime Video. If you go down the lane a decade ago, then, you must know, Pawan Kalyan’s path-breaking film was ‘Tholi Prema’.

It was directed by A. Karunakaran and the film got huge fame and name to Pawan Kalyan. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Pawan Kalyan might soon work for a sequel to ‘Tholi Prema’, as Karunakaran narrated the script to Pawan Kalyan and the latter is yet to give nod to the film.If Pawan Kalyan’s agree to do the film with Karunakaran, then it could be a sequel to ‘Tholi Prema’ or a new film. Although, an official confirmation regarding Pawan Kalyan’s sequel to ‘Tholi Prema’ is awaited.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is expected to resume the shoot of a remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which also stars Rana Daggubati in lead roles. Keep watching this space for more updates.