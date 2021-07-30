Thimmarusu Twitter Review: Netizens in Love With Satyadev's Performance, Declare it Blockbuster
Actor Satyadev's much-awaited film 'Thimmarasu' hit the big screens today. It is the first film to get released in theatres after the second wave of the pandemic. Guess what, the film has opened to positive response from all quarters.
Last night, Thimmarasu premiere shows were held in North America and other foreign countries After the show fans and critics took to Twitter to share their experience after watching Thimmarasu.
Netizens have praised the film, especially Satyadev's top-notch performance in the film. Check audience reactions to Thimmarasu :
Congrats @smkoneru Anna For Block Buster Reports 😍
Chala Confident ga Movie Release Chesaru Manchi Success Osthundhi Anna 🤩#Thimmarusu
— Sunanda Tarak Devotee (@sunandakumar_) July 30, 2021
#Thimmarusu is definitely Worth watching. @ActorSatyaDev performance👏🏻 and Fights.
Interval and Climax👌🏻
Amazing BGM👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻#Thimmarasu from USA pic.twitter.com/UauNty9zio
— pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) July 30, 2021
#Thimmarusu is a awesome!! Highly engaging thriller! @ActorSatyaDev scores another hit!#ThimmarusuOnJuly30th
— Bhargava Bulusu (@sb_bulusu) July 30, 2021
Hearing positive reports for #Thimmarusu from USA premiere shows 🇺🇸👍
Looks like this one will be a successful one! Congrats @smkoneru @nooble451 @ActorSatyaDev
— venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) July 30, 2021
We eager about thi movie, how you did this character brother. All the best to the entire team of #Thimmarusu ❤️❤️
Case is on hearing. Get the clues from @actorbrahmaji gaaru
— SrikanthInks (@srikanthinks) July 30, 2021
#Thimmarusu Review : “GRIPPING THRILLER “
👉Our Rating : 3/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
Positives:
👉@ActorSatyaDev Performance
👉Twists & Turns
👉Interval & Climax
👉Action Setups
Negatives:
👉Initial Portions#ThimmarusuReview
— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) July 30, 2021