Thimmarusu First Weekend Collections

Actor Satyadev is riding high on the success of his recent outing Thimmarusu, which is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The film has earned positive reviews from all quarters. Satyadev's Thimmarusu, which was released last weekend turned out to be the biggest opener in the second quarter of 2021.

We have learned from our trusted sources that Satyadev's Thimmarusu has managed to earn Rs 60 lakhs by the first weekend at the worldwide box office. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

The film is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the production company East Coast Productions, S Originals. Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Brahmaji and Ravi Babu are seen in key roles.