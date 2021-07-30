Thimmarasu Twitter Review: Netizens in Love With Satyadev's Performance, Declare it Blockbuster

Jul 30, 2021, 07:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Satyadev's much-awaited film 'Thimmarasu' hit the big screens today. It is the first film to get released in theatres after the second wave of the pandemic. Guess what, the film has opened to positive response from all quarters.

Last night, Thimmarasu premiere shows were held in North America and other foreign countries After the show fans and critics took to Twitter to share their experience after watching Thimmarasu.

Netizens have praised the film, especially Satyadev's top-notch performance in the film. Check audience reactions to Thimmarasu :

