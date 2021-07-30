Thimmarasu Twitter Review: Netizens in Love With Satyadev's Performance, Declare it Blockbuster

Actor Satyadev's much-awaited film 'Thimmarasu' hit the big screens today. It is the first film to get released in theatres after the second wave of the pandemic. Guess what, the film has opened to positive response from all quarters.

Last night, Thimmarasu premiere shows were held in North America and other foreign countries After the show fans and critics took to Twitter to share their experience after watching Thimmarasu.

Netizens have praised the film, especially Satyadev's top-notch performance in the film. Check audience reactions to Thimmarasu :

Congrats @smkoneru Anna For Block Buster Reports 😍

Chala Confident ga Movie Release Chesaru Manchi Success Osthundhi Anna 🤩#Thimmarusu — Sunanda Tarak Devotee (@sunandakumar_) July 30, 2021

Hearing positive reports for #Thimmarusu from USA premiere shows 🇺🇸👍 Looks like this one will be a successful one! Congrats @smkoneru @nooble451 @ActorSatyaDev — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) July 30, 2021