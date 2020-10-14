One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most favorite shows for the audience. It wouldn't be wrong if we say that this season turns out to be interesting to the show lovers. The previous season was also a huge hit and singer Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winner of the show. One month ago, the fourth season has begun. The show reached the crucial point and this week, strong contestants are on the nominations list.

So far, five contestants were evicted from the show right from Surya Kiran to Sujatha. There’s a buzz on social media that the makers might give another chance for one of the evicted contestants to enter the house again. The evicted contestants are Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani,Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshthi and Sujatha. Among these all, two contestants could get a chance to make a re-entry into the house. There are more chances for Surya Kiran and Swathi Deekshith to make a re-entry into the show as they have stayed in the house for less than a week. Still, it's unclear, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that the host of the show Akkineni Nagarjuna might not appear in this weekend episode as he may go on leave due to some work commitments. So far, Nagarjuna or show makers haven’t responded to this. Let’s wait and see.