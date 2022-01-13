These Two Characters Will Dominate Allu Arjun in Pushpa The Roar

Stylish star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine after his recent outing Pushpa The Rise turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. Pushpa went on to become biggest hit in Hindi too.

Tollywood Director Sukumar is very much happy with the audience reception to the film and he is now planning to change the cast of the film, we hear. Rumors are rife that Sukumar has made a few changes in the script for Pushpa The Roar.

If reports are to be believed, Sukumar is going to highlight Anasuya and Fahadh Faasil's character in Pushpa 2. It is being speculated that Anasuya and Fahadh characters are will dominate Allu Arjun in Pushpa The Roar. How true is this will only be known after the movie release.

Sukumar and Bunny will kickstart the shoot of Pushpa 2 in the second week of February. They are aiming to release the film by Dasara or Christmas.

