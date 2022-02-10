TheatresFully Occupied Says DJ Tillu Producer Naga Vamsi  

Young actor Siddu Jonnalagadda’s forthcoming flick DJ Tillu is set to hit the screens this Friday. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the makers of the movie are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their upcoming film DJ Tillu to reach a larger audience. During the part of movie promotions, Vamsi stated that DJ Tillu is going to be altogether a new film for the audience.

We are happy with the output of the film and we are sure the audience will surely get connected with the film and its story. With the help of director Trivikram Srinivas and the music composed by SS Thaman, we will be able to pull off the film. He added that DJ Tillu was booked house full in Sudharshan theatre at RTC Cross Roads in the city.

Naga Vamsialso happens to be the producer of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. Talking aboutthe much-awaited movie, he said that they are ready with the film and were only waiting for the Andhra Pradesh government to lift COVID restrictions like the night curfew and the 50 percent seating capacity in the theatres.

We are not bothered about the ticket price but waiting for 100 percent occupancy in theatres so that people can come and watch the film, the producer said.