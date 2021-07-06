Theatres Set To Open In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh From July Second Week

Telugu filmmakers, actors, and movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the theatres to reopen in the Telugu states. As COVID cases are on the decline, yesterday the Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to open movies theatres with 50 percent occupancy.

As per reports theatres are will be resume screening with 50 percent occupancy in Andhra Pradesh from July 8, while exhibitors and distributors can open with 100 percent in Telangana on the same date, i.e July 8. Several big-ticket films were kept on hold due to the second wave of Coronavirus in the country has impacted the release of many films.

The Film Chamber Of Commerce has also requested the filmmakers not to sell any film to OTT until October, they have assured that everything will fall into place by October. Most of the medium-budget films will release this month and big-ticket films like- Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Rana’s Virata Parvam, and a few are likely to be released in August, based on the response received when these movies are released in July as per industry sources.