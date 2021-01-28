Theatres Screening Master Angry With Thalapathy Vijay: Find Out Why

Vijay's latest offering 'Master' has been in the news for a long time. Vijay and the makers of the movie might have thought that the audience will love and appreciate the film 'Master'. The film teaser and trailer created curiosity amongst the audience to watch the film. Unfortunately, the film was rejected by critics and audience on opening day itself.

The negative word of mouth took a toll on collections. According to reports, Vijay's Master is all set to premiers on Amazon Prime Video from January 29 which is too early for any big-ticket films to release on OTT. After a long gap of eight months, theatres were opened with 50 per cent occupancy, theatre owners thought they could have compensated for the losses suffered during the lockdown.

The makers of the movie did not give them a chance to. They decided to make more money by selling the digital rights. Theatres owners are upset with Vijay's decision to release the film on Prime a bit early than expected to it.

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Vijay, Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.