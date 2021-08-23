Thank You Mama For Your Support: Sushanth Tells Nagarjuna After Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu Launch

Sushanth Akkineni is one of the leading stars in Tollywood. Yes, Sushanth was last seen in Allu Arjun's last outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film did extremely well at the box office. The actor won a million hearts with his performance as a shy heir of a conglomerate. Now, Sushanth is all set to rock the big screen with yet another movie 'Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu'.

The film's title might sound different, but it is based on real-life incidents. The trailer of Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu was unleashed by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The trailer has been getting positive response from all quarters.

In an interaction with Sakshi Post, Sushanth spoke few words about the film, He thanked Nagarjuna for launching the film's teaser. Thank you mama for your support because it means a lot, he says. I heard the film's story at the time of Chi La Sow release. I was supposed to complete the film a long back. Between, I got Bunny's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' offer, I couldn't say 'No' to Trivikram or Bunny project as there will be a lot of things to learn from them. I decided to do Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu whether Chi La Sow became a hit or a flop because I have been waiting for a new genre of films.

I'm sick of doing routine roles like lover boy. Meenakshi, a newbie, is all set to make his grand debut in Telugu with Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Sushanth recalled how he met Meenakashi and why they roped her into the project. Sushanth was in Mumbai as part of some workshop where he met Meenakshi, Sushanth suggested her name to the filmmakers. She was finalized to play the leading lady after the audition as everyone thought, she will fit the bill perfectly. He signs off stating that Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is going to be a new concept film for the audience.

The movie will have all the elements in the right quantity—be it action or comedy. The film will surely be a thorough entertainer to the audience. I'm damn sure, the audience will surely recall most of the scenes from Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu after watching the film.

Sushanth thanked film producers Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri, and Harish Koyalagundla for trusting him and waiting to release the film in theatres and not opting for an OTT release, despite getting lucrative offers.

Sushanth wished the entire team luck. Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is slated for release on August 27, 2021, in theatres. The whole team urged the audience to watch the film by following all the COVID protocols especially by wearing masks. Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu's pre-release is all set to be held tomorrow at 6 PM in Hyderabad.

By: Sarah Justin