Thaman US Tour Ala Amerikapurramuloo to Woo Telugu NRIs

SS Thaman is one of the best musicians in Tollywood. He is at the top of the game for the past couple of years. If you listen to any song from recent blockbusters Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, or Bheemla Nayak, the music credits must go to SS Thaman.

Cut to the chase, Stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did well and broke all records at the box office.

The film's music was composed by SS Thaman. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo songs are still topping the charts. Thaman also won the prestigious national award for his work in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The tracklist was lapped up by fans in and out of the country and became extremely popular in the USA.

Now, SS Thaman is all set to start his US tour with Ala Amerikapurramuloo to woo Telugu music lovers and NRIs there. Here's the tour list in detail. Take a look at it: