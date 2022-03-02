Thaman Says Prabhas' RadheShyam Will Be A Romantic Treat

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, is one of the most awaited films of the year. There are only two weeks left for the film to hit the big screens.

Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam. The film's music has been composed by SS Thaman. If you are waiting for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam's review of SS Thaman.

PUT My heart ❤️ for this Film #BlockBusterRadheShyam 🧿💕💗❤️♥️ Emojis on hearts Not Enough to express my love 😍 !! #RadheShyamOnMarch11 Will be Romantic Spectacle One ▶️ Creamy Sound and Lusshy Visuals 💕💗 pic.twitter.com/yxHGjOH3oX — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 27, 2022

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead opposite Prabhas in the film. Radhe Shyam is all set to arrive in theatres on March 11, 2022.