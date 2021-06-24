Thaman Pens Folk Song For Pawan Kalyan's Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu Remake

Fans of Tollywood Power Star Pawan would be happy to hear the news we are about to share. As per sources, the 49-year-old actor will reprise the role as Biju Menon in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Appatlo Okadundevadu and Ayyare movie fame Sagar K Chandra are directing the film.

S Thaman is composing the music for the upcoming film. It is learned that the movie will feature a folk which will be an energetic component of the movie. The musician is also certain that the actor's fans will love and enjoy the song. Penchal Das, who is well-known for singing folk songs, will render this song. His songs from Aravinda Sametha and the recent movie Sreeekaram are good examples of his efforts.

Also Read: Ram Charan On Movie Signing Spree, No Call Sheet

This time, Rana Daggubati will work with Pawan Kalyan and this film has raised huge expectations. In terms of the remake, Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh will play pivotal roles in the movie. The cinematography will be handled by Prasad Murella. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, of the company, Sithara Entertainments, is producing the film. Dialogues and the screenplay have been written by Trivikram Srinivas.