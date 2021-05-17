Thaman Charging As Much Remuneration As Movie Hero?

Ace music director Thaman is basking in the success of ‘Vakeel Saab’, which was released in January of this year. Thaman is one of the reasons for Vakeel Saab to become a smashing hit at the ticket window. Maguva Maguva song has become a rage amongst music lovers and is still a chartbuster.

With back-to-back hits, Several filmmakers are approaching Thaman for their films. Telugu filmmakers are even willing to pay a hefty remuneration to Thaman. Rumors are flying thick and fast in filmnagar circles that Thaman is charging Rs three to four crores per movie. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

It is known that Thaman’s BGM is so powerful that it can enhance the effect of the scene. Even if songs didn’t click, BGM surely saves the day for filmmakers.

On the career front, Thaman has a few films in his kitty.