Thalapathy Vijay's Varasudu First Day Collection Prediction

Thalapathy Vijay will never miss any Sankranthi festival. He tries to release all of his films during Sankranthi's festive time. In 2021, Vijay's Master was also released during Pongal time, the film was a big hit in Tamil. Tomorrow, Vijay's Varisu will be releasing in theatres.

Vijay's Varisu tickets are selling like hot cakes, the first-day shows of Varisu are fully occupied. Trade analysts predict that Vijay's Varisu is likely to earn Rs 20 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

These are just estimated numbers, the film could collect more than estimated figures, and the evening shows of Varisu will get picked up depending on the talk of the film. Varisu's Telugu version will be released on January 14, 2022.

Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film.